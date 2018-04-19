The IPP project is being conceived mainly for self-consumption, although its developers have not excluded selling some of the generated power to a nearby industrial district.Zimbabwe-based Southpole Consulting Private Limited has filed an authorization request with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) for the construction of a 125 MW solar power plant in Victoria Falls. According to information provided to pv magazine by the company, the project has primarily been conceived for self-consumption and, in particular, to supply power to the company's data center and a commuter rail electrification ...

