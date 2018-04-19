Geographical expansion enables distributors and resellers to capitalize on market opportunity for a premium cloud experience

Cloudistics, the cloud software platform company, today announced its launch into the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region as demand for its private cloud with a premium experience spreads across the region. The entry into EMEA comes hot on the heels of the US launch of Cloudistics' "Accelerate" channel program; a three-pronged program tailored to the company's value-added resellers (VARs), Technology Alliance Partners (TAPs), and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), which is now being rolled out to partners in EMEA.

Distribution agreements are already in place with UK based Ignition Ltd and Securicom IT Solutions, a leading vendor of managed IT services on the African continent.

Cloudistics empowers organizations to declare their independence from public cloud by bringing the desired benefits of public cloud behind the firewall making private cloud implementation, deployment, operations and maintenance easy, consistent, predictable, repeatable and secure. Cloudistics provides a turnkey enterprise cloud that breaks the barriers of cloud adoption such as change management, complexity, competency, and unanticipated costs. Cloudistics Ignite is purposely engineered to provide a premium experience due to its "customer inspired design" that is composable, software-defined, clusterless scaling and easy to use web-based cloud management.

The result is a cloud that fits seamlessly into a customer's datacenter or co-location facility, where it operates free of any hardware-specific dependencies and is programmatically extensible with automation, orchestration, performance and security built in. For organizations that need to digital transform or repatriate apps, data and services from the public cloud, Cloudistics offers compelling possibilities.

"While our digital world evolves daily, and demands on our technology are increasing, the one thing that remains the same is that budgets are decreasing. That makes partnering with Cloudistics incredibly strategic for resellers like us," commented Jay Wilson, Sales Manager of the United Kingdom's 4way Solutions. "With Cloudistics we can offer customers the ability to repatriate workloads from public cloud with its unpredictable costs and the heavy OPEX burden and bring this home where they can enjoy all the benefits of public cloud from behind the security and control of their own firewall. This is going to radically change how businesses in EMEA approach digital transformation going forward."

Cloudistics Ignite automates the orchestration of resource provisioning and performance in real time by federating and abstracting all physical hardware into a cloud service. Integrated with Ignite, is the Cloudistics Application Marketplace, featuring pre-built, ready-to-run, and reusable application virtual machine templates that can be deployed instantly, with the click of a button. This marketplace addresses the number one challenge facing IT today; the ability to rapidly deploy applications with confidence so business demands are met without degrading the user experience or disrupting productivity.

Expansion into EMEA was always going to be the logical next step for Cloudistics. According to 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise (VotE): Datacenter Transformation research, EMEA's critical infrastructure pain points mirror those of North America to within four percentage points, for the most part. The regions feel almost equally such pains as aging infrastructure and keeping up with infrastructure demand. Areas in which EMEA felt greater pain were notably that the infrastructure was difficult to manage and that its performance was unsatisfactory two areas in which Cloudistics has been substantially easing North America's pain.

"We are immensely excited about the prospects in EMEA, which is frankly ripe for what Cloudistics has to offer. The emphasis has shifted from cloud itself to cloud functionality as an enabler for digital transformation, and this is where Cloudistics shines," commented Chris Hurst, VP EMEA, Cloudistics. "Today, a company's success is determined by its ability to accelerate its response to continually changing business imperatives, and to achieve that businesses need what Cloudistics is offering. We're excited to be exploring options to make that happen, with VARs, TAPs, and MSPs in the region."

