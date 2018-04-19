CoinGeek to Fund StackLab's Blockchain Training Program

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CoinGeek.com is committed to building Bitcoin BCH (also known as Bitcoin Cash) into a global, low-fee peer-to-peer digital currency and there are many strands that need enhancing for that to become a reality.

The first is merchant adoption which is happening as we speak and CoinGeek are hosting a bComm conference to showcase BCH to merchants in Hong Kong on May 18th.

Another important need is to train more developers to work in blockchain technology, because experienced blockchain developers are in short supply. CoinGeek.com and its own Calvin Ayre are doing their part by contributing over USD $150,000 to fund a blockchain developer training program in the Philippines, the world's second largest IT outsourcing destination. CoinGeek are partnering on the venture with StackLab (a StackTrek Enterprises' company), the on-the-ground operator for the training program.

StackLab seeks to create technology hubs in next-generation cities of the Philippines, and the first of its blockchain training programs will be in the city of Iloilo.

A minimum of 50 developers will be trained on developments skills focusing on the Bitcoin BCH blockchain. Trainees will be selected at a coding tournament using a the world's most unbiased programmer capability evaluation test, which was funded by the World Bank and is recognized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE); only participants testing in the top two levels (top 2% and 11%) will qualify for the StackLab program. After the complete the 6-month training program, the developer trainees will receive support from StackLab to find employment - with the aim of transforming developing cities such as Iloilo into new technology centers for the Philippines.

Also joining the program will be nChain, the global leader in blockchain research and development based in London, United Kingdom. nChain will help shape the training program curriculum, and provide projects for the trainees to work on. The training programs will be focused on coding on the Bitcoin BCH chain, the one true public blockchain.

This initiative is another of Calvin Ayre's many social initiatives for the Philippines.