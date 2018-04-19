Urban Airship Names Michael Stone as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Former Salesforce executive brings more than 25 years of technology marketing experience to further accelerate global business growth

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Airship, the digital growth company, today announced Michael Stone has joined its executive leadership team as its senior vice president of marketing. Stone will lead Urban Airship's global marketing team, direct its integrated marketing efforts, and create new positioning and go-to-market strategies as the company rapidly grows its platform for multi-channel real-time customer engagement. He will report directly to CEO and president Brett Caine.

Stone brings decades of experience leading marketing organizations and providing strategic consulting to rapidly growing technology companies. Most recently, he ran marketing for Salesforce Community Cloud, from its initial launch through four years of dramatic worldwide growth. Earlier in his career, Stone worked for industry leaders such as PeopleSoft and HP directing product marketing and product management functions. He started his career as a consultant at Regis McKenna, Inc. where he developed marketing strategies for emerging technologies and businesses of all sizes.

"Mike brings world-class experience in accelerating growth for tech companies," said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Urban Airship. "He shares our conviction that brands need better ways to drive meaningful customer connections across all digital channels, and gives us the fire power we need to further accelerate global demand for Urban Airship's platform."

Urban Airship is used by many of the world's most admired companies, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, The Home Depot, NBCUniversal, Sky Plc and Zillow. This executive hire comes on the heels of Urban Airship's announcement of the industry's first in-app automation engine that enables brands to deliver instant, rich, interactive messages based on customers' behavioral and lifecycle events.

"Urban Airship has created an open cloud platform that delivers personalized messages through any digital channel--all with incredible speed and at true global scale" said Michael Stone, newly appointed senior vice president of marketing, Urban Airship. "We empower brands to reinvent how they interact with their customers every day, combining push notifications, email, SMS, digital wallet and other channels to create entirely new customer experiences."

Urban Airship is trusted by thousands of businesses to drive growth with digital customer engagement. Every day, marketers and developers depend on Urban Airship to deliver billions of personalized, interactive notifications that inspire interest and drive action across all digital channels. Urban Airship is used by many of the world's most admired companies, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, The Home Depot, NBCUniversal, Sky Plc and Zillow. For more information, visit www.urbanairship.com (http://www.urbanairship.com/), read our blog (https://www.urbanairship.com/blog) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/urbanairship) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/urban-airship?trk=top_nav_home).

