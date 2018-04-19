Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Liberated Syndication Reports Record Number of New LibsynPro Customers

LibsynPro Platform Selected to Distribute Content for Major Podcasts

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / Liberated Syndication, Inc. (OTCQB: LSYN) ("Libsyn"), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization, anounced today a 69% increase in LibsynPro signups in the first three months of 2018, over the same period in 2017.

"The breadth and number of new customers for LibsynPro over the last few quarters has been amazing, ranging from U.S. governmental agencies, large corporations and big media brands," said Rob Walch, VP of Podcaster Relations. "LibsynPro delivers industry best uptime, podcast statistics and advertising stitching tools. Many of our customers choose LibsynPro because we have the widest range of distribution options of any podcast host, making content available anywhere people discover podcasts. Others chose LibsynPro for the exact opposite, to take advantage of our highly secure private podcasting solution for their internal corporate users."

A small sampling of major new customers include:

Ad Age with their Ad Lib Podcast which features conversations with some of the biggest personalities in media and marketing.

Barnes & Noble launched "The B&N Podcast," which features behind-the-scenes conversations with today's most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, their methods, and what they were thinking when they wrote their books.

Entrepreneur magazine launched a Podcast network with LibsynPro with multiple podcasts including: Problem Solvers, The Playbook, How Success Happens and Entrepreneur Weekly.

Kim Komando, celebrity radio and talk show host of the Kim Komando Show, a 3-hour national radio show about everything digital, brought her Podcast network to LibsynPro. This network includes the tech-related podcasts: Komando on Demand, Komando Tech News This Week, Tech news Today and Consumer Tech Update.

Ozy Media launched the very successful The Thread with Ozy podcast in on LibsynPro. This podcast explores history's interlocking lives and events.

The San Francisco Chronicle Podcast network launched on LibsynPro with shows that include Giants Double Play, Its All Political, Startups of the Week, The Big Event and Warriors Off Court.

About Liberated Syndication

Libsyn is one of the world's leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2017 Libsyn delivered over 7.2 Billion downloads. We host over 3.96 Million media files for more than 44,000 podcasts, including typically around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in iTunes. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world-class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

Pair Networks, founded in 1996, is one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting company providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services. Pair offers a suite of Internet services from shared hosting to virtual private servers to customized solutions with world-class 24x7 on-site customer support. Based in Pittsburgh, Pair serves businesses, bloggers, artists, musicians, educational institutions and non-profit organizations around the world. Visit us on the web at www.pair.com.

