ReposiTrak Working with SerTech Exchange to Reach European Companies Seeking Innovative Retail Solutions

ReposiTrak Inc., the world's only company with a sourcing, compliance management and advanced commerce platform for retailing, today announces a partnership with UK-based, SerTech Exchange Ltd. to bring the power of the ReposiTrak platform to the European market. SerTech Exchange connects digital and e-commerce businesses directly with C-suite executives and investors within the hospitality and retail Industries, giving business leaders first-person insight to technology-enabled innovation that can enhance customer experiences and improve business performance and value.

"After founding SerTech Exchange, I realized that there is a great need for not only compliance management solutions but also the e-commerce and supply chain technology ReposiTrak offers," said Andrew Main, Founder and CEO of SerTech Exchange Ltd. "I'm very familiar with ReposiTrak from my experience at Aramark. The European market is hungry for the kind of innovative and proven solutions the ReposiTrak technology platform provides, which is why we're taking steps to refer this technology to our own growing community."

Main adds, "We see significant opportunities in the European markets, where there are a plethora of regulations, tremendous concern over food safety and compliance and major interest in ReposiTrak's supply chain and fresh Item capabilities. I personally know many top retail and brand executives and have had direct feedback on the potential for the ReposiTrak technology platform. It's clear from those conversations that ReposiTrak is the best choice for any European company looking to compete on operational speed and precision."

"ReposiTrak has a long track record of delivering value for leading US retailers and their supply chains, and the solutions are completely applicable to the UK and EU markets," said Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group. "The partnership with SerTech Exchange represents an exciting chapter in our evolution to help more companies in more countries achieve success in the era of Speed Retail."

ReposiTrak, a wholly owned subsidiary of Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG), helps retailers control risk, reduce supply chain expense and grow sales via a unique technology solution platform. From new supplier discovery, vetting and onboarding using ReposiTrak MarketPlace, to risk mitigation via automated compliance management solutions, as well as a suite of advanced commerce solutions including scan-based trading and automated ordering, ReposiTrak helps retailers grow market share and increase their competitiveness in today's dynamic retail environment.

About SerTech Exchange, Ltd

SerTech Exchange connects innovators, industry leaders, investors and researchers and enables key stakeholders to connect in pursuit of common goals and to benefit from each other's expertise. The company was founded in 2017 by Andrew Main, who has spent thirty-five years in the Services Sector, latterly as UK CEO of one of the world's leading Services companies. Andrew Main is a CEO turned entrepreneur with international experience and a proven track record of delivering substantial shareholder value and growth in the highly competitive market sector of business services through both B2B and B2C channels. His sales and CRM expertise has been gained throughout his successful career with some of the world's leading brands such as Aramark, Scottish and Newcastle and Grand-Met. More information is available at http://www.sertechexchange.com/.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and was co-founded with Leavitt Partners. ReposiTrak provides food retailers and suppliers with a robust solution to help them protect their brands and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. Additionally, ReposiTrak enables traceability as products and their ingredients move between trading partners and now helps customers source new compliant suppliers and drive sales through MarketPlace. More information is available at www.repositrak.com.

About Park City Group

Park City Group (PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") provider that brings unique visibility to the consumer goods supply chain, delivering actionable information to ensure products are available when and where consumers demand them, helping retailers and suppliers to 'Sell More, Stock Less, and See Everything'. Park City Group's technology also assists all participants in the food and drug supply chains to comply with food and drug safety regulations through the Company's ReposiTrak subsidiary. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005741/en/

Contacts:

ReposiTrak, Park City Group

Media

RAM Communications

Ronald Margulis, +1 908-272-3930

ron@rampr.com

or

SerTech Exchange

Media

Beattie Communications

Chris Gilmour, +44 7730 415036

chris.gilmour@onlybeattie.com

or

Investors

Park City Group

Todd Mitchell, 435-645-2216

IR@parkcitygroup.com