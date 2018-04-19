Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sales forecasting study on the telecommunication industry. A renowned telecommunication network provider wanted to estimate the profits, take decisions on investments, and introduce new services for the customers.

According to the sales forecasting experts at Quantzig, "Along with the conservative factors, the increasing number of internet users globally will fuel the growth of the telecommunication network market."

Constant innovations and developments are forcing the telecommunication network providers to expand their network competence and offer extended services to the customers. The industry, at large, will observe a specified growth due to the intense market competition and increasing investments in new telecommunication technologies such as wireless communication and satellite. Also, factors such as increasing concerns pertaining to the affordability of services while keeping the service quality constant is compelling businesses to re-define their existing service architecture and improve service offerings.

The sales forecasting solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to identify new opportunities to produce better revenue. The client was also able to gain an exact view of the sales, which, in turn, would help them make informed decisions.

This sales forecasting solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Compute the sales and understand the current trends in the market

Devise an effective sales strategy to achieve the desired goals

This sales forecasting solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the preferences of the customers

Aggregating the forecasts based on the sales interactions with customers

