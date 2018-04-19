Amazon chief executive officer Jeff Bezos revealed in his annual shareholders letter that the company had reached over 100m Prime members, marking the first time the online retail giant has revealed subscriber numbers. Amazon also revealed for the first time the median annual salary of its employees, at $28,446, compared to the total of $1.68m taken home received by founder Bezos last year. Bezos also said Amazon created more than 130,000 direct jobs in 2017, not including those taken on from ...

