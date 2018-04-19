Markets in Asia finished in the green on Thursday, as investors cheered another solid session amid a strong earnings season in the US overnight, and oil prices continued to climb. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.15% at 22,191.18, as the yen weakened 0.15% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 107.39. The materials sector made some of the biggest gains on the benchmark index, while on the broader Topix, non-ferrous metals and steel were the star subindices, rising 2.91% and 2.44% ...

