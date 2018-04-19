The euro area's current account surplus slipped last month amid declines in goods exports and the bloc's primary income receipts. According to the European Central Bank, the current account surplus fell from 39.0bn in January to 35.1bn for February. In terms of the 'big picture', the latest balance-of-payments data revealed an increase in the Eurozone's current account surplus for the last 12 months, from the equivalent of 3.4% of gross domestic product one year ago to 3.7%. There also appeared ...

