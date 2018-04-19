Elanders AB: Elanders develops its offer and carries out organizational changes in Sweden

In recent years the demand for digital print has drastically increased while the market for offset print has shrunk. As a result, Elanders' facility in Vällingby is now one of the most modern digital printing plants in Sweden. Parallel with this development Elanders has broadened its offer and made major investments in the supply chain business. This shift has now led to further consequences for the Swedish print operations.

During the second half of 2018 part of the operations in Mölnlycke will be transferred to Borås where they will be transformed from traditional offset printing to become part of a modern logistics hub. In the new site Elanders will be able to handle complex flows that include everything from production, configuration, warehousing and distribution to adding value to customers' products. Around 70 employees will be given notice in connection with this transformation. Offset print will continue to be part of Elanders' integrated offer, in part through Elanders' own operations in other parts of Europe and in part through closer cooperation with different partners in Sweden.

The organizational changes above are not expected to generate any significant extra costs.

For further information, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

