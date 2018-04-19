Kambi Group plc signs multi-channel deal with Stanleybet Romania

Malta, 19 April, 2018

Kambi Group signs multi-channel deal with Stanleybet Romania

Leading Romanian operator to migrate to the Kambi Sportsbook both online and across its 300-plus high-street shops

Kambi Group plc has signed a deal with leading Romanian operator Stanleybet Romania to provide its award-winning Sportsbook across the company's online and retail channels.

Stanleybet Romania is one of the largest sports betting operators in the regulated Romanian market. Having launched in 2004, the operator now has more than 300 shops and a growing online presence.

The deal follows an extensive tender process, with Stanleybet Romania careful to select a trusted partner with the ability to provide a secure and high-quality sportsbook, as well as the differentiation capabilities required to succeed in the competitive local market.

The long-term agreement will initially see Stanleybet Romania transition its online customers to Kambi's award-winning Sportsbook platform, which will be integrated into an Oryx Gaming player management system.

The integration and migration is expected to be completed in a matter of weeks and ahead of this summer's football World Cup, highlighting both Kambi's scalable technology and industry-leading speed to market.

Following the online upgrade, Stanleybet Romania will launch Kambi's retail solution, which will be adapted in partnership to ensure a smooth transition for Stanleybet Romania customers. The roll-out is expected to begin in H2 2019.

Kambi expects the deal will have a moderate impact on 2018 revenues, although the partnership will deliver a more significant source of income in future years.

"As one of the strongest sports betting brands in Romania, I'm delighted Stanleybet Romania has chosen Kambi and our market-leading Sportsbook to springboard the company to its next phase of growth," Kristian Nylen, Kambi Chief Executive, said.

"The agreement reflects the strength of our multi-channel offer, as well as the flexibility of the Kambi Sportsbook, with Stanleybet keen to offer their customers a unique and differentiated sports betting experience," he added.

Sorin Georgescu, Stanleybet Romania Chief Executive, commented: "This partnership is a key milestone for Stanleybet Romania's evolution in the local market. During the tender process, it quickly became clear Kambi not only had the best sportsbook in the field but also possessed the most sophisticated proprietary technology in the industry.

"Our mission is to offer our customers the best sports betting experience possible and by partnering with Kambi we will be able to do exactly that, with the added flexibility to differentiate and stay true to the strong Stanleybet Romania brand," he added.

For further information, please contact:

Kambi Group plc

Kristian Nylen, Chief Executive Officer

David Kenyon, Chief Financial Officer

+44 203 617 7270

www.kambi.com (http://www.kambi.com)

***ENDS***

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming and gambling operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from frontend user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi's 17 customers include Kindred Group, 888, Paf, Televisa, LeoVegas, Mr Green and Napoleon Games. Kambi employs more than 600 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Bucharest, London, Manila, Stockholm and Sydney.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach. Kambi is a member of WLA, EL, Cibelae and is eCOGRA and ISO 27001 certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Disclaimer: The information in this press release is such that Kambi Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act.

The information in this report was sent for publication on Thursday, 19 April 2018 at 15:15 CET by CEO Kristian Nylén.

About Stanleybet Romania

Stanleybet Romania offers its services through land-based betting outlets and online through www.stanleybet.ro. The company has more than 14 years of experience in the local market, becoming one of the most trusted sports betting brands in Romania and proving its ability to continuously innovate and adapt to the market's trends and preferences. With a business model built around three main pillars: customers, innovation and high-quality products, Stanleybet Romania is one of the leading operators in the local market. Its land-based network is made up of more than 300 shops while the online platform services thousands of players. The Stanleybet Romania business consists of a team of 1,200 employees who all think, work and act in line with their customers' needs.

Kambi Group plc signs multi-channel deal with Stanleybet Romania (http://hugin.info/172039/R/2185620/844668.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kambi Group plc via Globenewswire

