Previous lithogeochemical survey work at Irgon - looking for tantalum and tin that was done on the dikes south of Cat Lake by Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada ("TANCO") in the late 1970s - has given Quantum Minerals one particularly choice data point to follow up on during the company's 2018 field program. A 3,609-foot anomaly, which is 328 feet wide on the east end and nearly 1,150 feet wide on the west end, was never assayed by TANCO for lithium due to a lack of demand for the metal at that time, even though the exploration report indicated it was a good idea to check it out (http://nnw.fm/Zu94n). This massive anomaly could be a big win for QMC Quantum Minerals, adding considerable value to an already impressive project, and the company looks eager to sink its teeth into what may be a heavily mineralized region. In addition to the extremely promising Irgon Lithium Mine Project, Quantum Minerals has roughly 57,000 acres, known as the Namew Lake District property, up in northwestern Manitoba's world-class Flin Flon/Snow Lake VMS (volcanic massive sulfide) district. A 43-101 report released in 2013 - after the company's 2012 drilling program and VTEM (versatile time domain electromagnetic) survey, which yielded 41 targets - recommended a work and exploration program to further delineate the 100 percent-owned project's properties as an economic mineral resource. This project is proximal to Hudbay's (NYSE: HBM) currently producing copper, zinc, gold and silver bearing 777 Mine and is only 6.8 miles southwest of the Namew Lake mine that previously produced 2.57 million tonnes of copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium and platinum. The Namew Lake District property has the potential to host several distinct VMS bodies and represents a potential ace in the hole for Quantum Minerals that investors should be aware of.

About QMC Quantum Minerals Corp.

QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal and resource properties of merit. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine project two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company's properties are located in Manitoba. For more information, visit the company's website at www.QMCMinerals.com.

