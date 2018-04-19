

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $354.18 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $356.90 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $5.57 billion from $4.82 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $354.18 Mln. vs. $356.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q1): $5.57 Bln vs. $4.82 Bln last year.



