Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market analysis study on the thermal interface materials market. A leading thermal interface material manufacturer wanted to identify the market opportunities by relating it to the organization's strengths and weaknesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005799/en/

Infiniti's Market Analysis Helps a Renowned Thermal Interface Material Manufacturer in Establishing Benchmarks to Measure their Progress. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the market analysis experts at Infiniti, "The global thermal interface materials market is anticipated to observe immense growth in the coming years due to the expansion of the automotive and healthcare industries in evolving economies such as India, China, Mexico, South Korea, and Thailand."

The rising need for the miniaturization of systems and circuit density has resulted in the high demand for thermal interface materials. The demand for such materials is also powered by the mounting awareness of energy-efficient lighting systems such as LEDs and the increasing need for quicker computing systems.

Request a free proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The market analysis solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to evaluate their progress. The client was also able to identify and divide the potential consumer base into various segments.

This market analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the changes that need to be incorporated

Meet the market's need for more profitability

To know more, ask an analyst

This market analysis solution provided predictive insights on:

Understanding their company's reputation

Implementing changes to improve overall performance

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete market analysis study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-analysis-thermal-interface-material

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005799/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us