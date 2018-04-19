The "The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amazon's Prime subscription service has achieved significant penetration of the UK population and yet still continues to grow at a rapid rate. With a diverse range of products and services made available in such a cheap and convenient fashion, Prime is allowing Amazon to make its presence felt in new retail categories.

Primarily through an analysis of 1,048 Prime users, this report looks at the growing popularity of Prime and the impact it is having on UK retail, and in particular spending on DIY and homewares. Its data includes estimates for number of Prime members and renewal rates, an overview of the most used delivery options, Amazon's market shares and growth rates in various DIY and Home categories and more.

Intro Report Summary Prevalence of Prime Membership Numbers by Type and Reasons for Subscribing Renewal and Cancellation Rates Will Non-Members Subscribe in Future? Preferred Delivery Types Preferred Delivery Locations Popularity of Amazon, 'Prime Day' and Amazon Marketplace Profile of Prime Shoppers Prime v Non-Prime Shoppers Prime and Kitchenwares Prime and Tablewares Prime and Homewares Prime and Garden Outdoor Prime and DIY Tools Prime and Bedding Prime and Bathroom Textiles Prime and Decorative DIY Forecast Market Shares by Category Methodology

