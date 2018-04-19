Technavio's latest market research report on the global cross docking facility market in the chemical logistics industryprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005804/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cross docking facility market in chemical logistics industry from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global cross docking facility market in the chemical logistics industry will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The enhanced efficiency in chemical logistics using cross docking facility is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Cross docking is a supply chain management solution where products from a producer or provider are transferred directly to the seller or consumer, with very little storage or dealing with time. Cross docking can be one of the top options for supply chain management for several industrial supply chains. Chemicals are difficult to ship and challenging to store because of their hazardous nature. One of the better ways to get goods, which are considered dangerous from the point of origin to the destination is the most direct route.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased use of automation in cross docking for better productivity as one of the key emerging trends driving the global cross docking facility market in the chemical logistics industry

Increased use of automation in cross docking for better productivity

Automated cross docking is advantageous in case of speedy delivery. The automated cross docking system is generally used for push flows to create a fast fashion model. Automated cross docking is gaining popularity for dealing with food retailers and high-tech products and electronics as it can achieve the short time-to-market window. Some of the items that are required for a fully automated cross docking facility are software, automatic material transport equipment, and automated industrial vehicles.

"Software is needed in warehouse management for establishing a fully automated cross docking facility in case of shortage of manpower for loading and unloading. Automatic material transport equipment is needed as they are designed to accommodate cross docking facility such as multi-lane conveyor lines from the receiving dock to the shipping dock. Automated vehicles are needed for transporting goods from the dock to storage or from the storage to dock," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global cross docking facility market in chemical logistics industry segmentation

This market research report segments the global cross docking facility market in chemical logistics industry based on the type of cross docking (full pallet operation, case-load order, and hybrid cross docking) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC dominated the global cross docking facility market in chemical logistics industry in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 41%. This region is expected to witness steady growth and dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005804/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com