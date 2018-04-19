Andersen Global expands its presence in Portugal through a Collaboration Agreement with CNA Curado, Nogueira Associados (CNA), a law firm located in Porto. The addition of CNA as a collaborating firm of Andersen Global is part of the firm's growth strategy in Europe.

The CNA team is led by Founding Partners Luisa Curado, Teresa Nogueira and Carla Malhão, who founded the firm in 2005. "We recognize that Andersen Global shares our same commitment to transparency, stewardship, and best-in-class client service, and not only are these values consistent with our own, we also appreciate working with like-minded professionals and understand its benefit to our clients," said Teresa. "Additionally, we are excited to be part of an international operating tax and legal firm."

Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, added, "The team at CNA is an excellent fit with our organization and Luisa, Teresa and Carla bring with them the experience and values that continue to play a significant role in our development of a seamless professional services model. The addition of CNA is complementary to our existing practice in Lisbon and provides another location in the Iberian Peninsula as we look to expand our practice in this part of the world."

The firm will continue to provide legal services, both domestic and foreign, in a wide range of practice areas including business and corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, labor law, tax law, tax litigation, intellectual property law, arbitration and public law. CNA specializes in a variety of sectors, such as automotive, water and waste, electronics and IT, energy and environment, real estate and tourism, healthcare, fashion, transportation and logistics, and food and beverage.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 91 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005042/en/

Contacts:

Andersen Tax

Shereen Ameri, 650-289-5742