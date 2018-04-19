Optical Measurement Market Worth 5.14 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Optical Measurement Market by Offerings (Hardware, Software, and Services), Equipment (Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM, and VMM), Vertical (Industrial, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets , is projected to grow from USD 3.68 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.14 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.87% between 2018 and 2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 65 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Optical Measurement Market"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/optical-measurement-market-138961460.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Growing demand for 3D metrology services is driving the growth of the optical measurement market.

Video measuring machine (VMM) is expected to grow at highest rate between 2018 and 2023

The market for video measuring machines (VMMs) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. VMM is an emerging measurement solution among industries as it enables manufacturers to monitor the quality and efficiency of components required to build desired industrial products. This system has gained tremendous popularity in recent years because of its features such as improved speed, greater accuracy, and the availability of customization based on application.

Industrial vertical is expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

The market for industrial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Manufacturing industry continues to focus on delivering machinery parts with high quality on time. Optical measurement solutions are used to inspect and measure integrate data in production processes, enabling smarter decision-making, quality control, and ensuring complete maintenance for productions in general manufacturing and precision machining.

Ask for PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=138961460

Optical measurement market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

The optical measurement market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The wide-scale adoption of optical measurement technologies for industrial applications is the key factor supporting the growth of the market in this region. The increasing adoption of precision measurement advanced technology by manufacturers with a focus on accuracy and reliability of the manufactured products is further expected to propel the growth of the optical measurement market in APAC.

Key players in the ecosystem of the optical measurement market profiled in this report are Hexagon (Sweden), Faro Technologies (US), Jenoptik (Germany), Keyence (Japan), Mitutoyo (Japan), Nikon (Japan), Vision Engineering (UK), Zygo Corporation (US), GOM (Germany), and Carl Zeiss (Germany).

Know more about the Optical Measurement Market

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/optical-measurement-market-138961460.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.





Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets