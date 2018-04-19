The governments of the U.K. and India have announced a new green fund, managed by Lightsource BP and the Everstone Group, which will see up to £500 million invested in green energy in India. The U.K. has also joined the Indian-led International Solar Alliance (ISA).Working together as equal partners under the name EverSource Capital, the U.K.-headquartered renewable energy developer, Lightsource and the Indian private equity investor, Everstone, will target contracted power, distribution infrastructure and energy services in India via the Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF). Acting as co-anchors, ...

