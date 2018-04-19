Technavio's latest market research report on the global digital publishing market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global digital publishing market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global digital publishing market will grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The increase in Internet penetration and speed is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Globally, Internet penetration has increased at a rapid rate. Mobile devices are the latest medium through which users can browse the Internet. In 2017, half of the worldwide population was online, and over 25% of the population accessed the Internet for the first time. Players are targeting developing countries in APAC and Africa due to their huge growth potential. For example, Africa witnessed a 20% increase in the number of Internet users across the continent in 2017. The speed of the Internet is increasing worldwide. It was noted that the mean global speed was 20.28 Mbps, mobile downloads increased over 30% when compared to 2016.

In this report, Technavio highlights the proliferation of mobile applications as one of the key emerging trends driving the global digital publishing market:

Proliferation of mobile applications

There has been an exponential growth in the number of mobile applications, and the same is expected to continue during the forecast period. In countries such as India, the mobile app market grew over 71% between 2015 and 2016, outpacing the US, China, and Brazil. Globally, the mobile app growth will be over 36% during the forecast period.

"Apps play an important role in consumers' mobile experience even though mobile web browsing is popular. Over 90% of smartphone users use apps. Two-thirds of the total smartphone users use news, music, entertainment, or sports apps, apart from social applications. During the forecast period, with the growing downloads among consumers, proliferation trend of mobile applications across segments will be witnessed," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology

Global digital publishing market segmentation

This market research report segments the global digital publishing market into the following types, including text content, video content, and audio content and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The text content segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 63% of the market. The market share for this type is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing type is video content, which will account for nearly 32% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global digital publishing market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 42%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness a substantial growth of nearly 6%.

