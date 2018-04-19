Technavio's latest market research report on the global electronic translators market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global electronic translators market will grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The emergence of e-learning and virtual learning is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Globally, the popularity of e-learning is growing across educational institutions. With the help of the latest tools and technology, E-learning service providers offer their solutions. Media-rich and graphic-based learning is being adopted extensively to augment the quality of education and improve the level of interactions in classrooms.

Virtual learning is also a new teaching method that encourages interaction between students and teachers. This method does not limit learning to just classrooms and has enabled ease of access to education. This process includes distance learning through live sessions, webinars, and video lectures. Electronic translators are an ideal tool to deliver content with rich media. The rising popularity of e-learning and virtual learning is having a positive impact on the growth in the global electronic translators market.

In this report, Technavio highlights the popularity of gamification among professionals as one of the key emerging trends in the global electronic translators market:

Popularity of gamification among professionals

The implementation of gaming mechanics and design techniques in a non-gaming context is known as gamification. Gamification is known to be a powerful tool to engage professionals, help to change the behavior, develop creative skills, and drive innovation. Even though gamification is at a nascent stage worldwide, it is gaining popularity as an important element within the professional sector. Gamification enables the incorporation of 3D characters into e-learning courses to make learning more interactive and stimulating. The cost of video production and promotion has also become low due to the emergence of web resources and bandwidth utilization.

"With the help of online video learning games, puzzles, and online questionnaires in different languages, these learning processes have increased the interest of professionals in these interactive methods. This will boost the analytical capabilities and learn of professionals, which is expected to increase their retention power and a better understanding of languages. Hence, it is offering a favorable environment to the electronic translator hardware providers penetrating the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment

Global electronic translators market segmentation

This market research report segments the global electronic translators market into the following applications (tourism, professional, and education), product type (multi-language translators and single-language translators) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The tourism segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing application is professional, which will account for nearly 24% of the total market share by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global electronic translators market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 59%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

