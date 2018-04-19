Technavio's latest market research report on the global gose beer market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005825/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global gose beer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global gose beer market will grow at a CAGR of close to 29% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of gose beers because of the increasing number of microbreweries worldwide is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Over the last five years, Europe and North America have observed a significant increase in the number of microbreweries. In Europe, the number of microbreweries operating in the region grew by nearly 73% in the last five years. A microbrewery is defined as a brewery, which produces only limited quantities of beer, predominantly specialty beers, and craft beers. The US, the UK, and Germany have the maximum number of microbreweries in the world. The competition in the global gose beer market has intensified with the rising number of microbreweries across the world. This has proved to be beneficial for consumers in terms of quality, price, and flavors.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand due to growth in online retailing as one of the key emerging trends in the global gose beer market:

Rising demand due to growth in online retailing

The vendors have the potential to improve their product visibility and profitability with the growth of e-commerce businesses around the world. E-commerce accounts for nearly 12% of the global retail trade. Online e-commerce channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. The average amount of money spent online per transaction and the number of transactions, which take place online are on the rise across the globe. The increase in the number of internet users and a "buy it now" attitude among users are factors that are contributing to the growth of this retail channel.

In 2017, internet retailing gained immense popularity in the UK, where the internet penetration rate was around 95%. The increasing number of online shoppers around the world will further translate into an increase in the sales of gose beer products through this channel. Customers prefer online shopping and pay for their orders using credit or debit cards that help them in avoiding time-consuming journeys and billing queues.

"Online shopping portals have also incorporated enhanced security features for efficient customer service and payments, along with customer-friendly website designs providing enhanced product visibility. This trend is inspiring various manufacturers to concentrate on the internet-savvy customer segment and explore the new online retail format. This mode of business will help vendors in saving the operating costs and overhead that are lower in the online retail format in comparison to the physical store format," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on alcoholic beverages

Global gose beer market segmentation

This market research report segments the global gose beer market based on distribution channel (on-premises distribution channel and off-premises distribution channel) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas was the leading region for the global gose beer market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 60%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. The market in this region is anticipated to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period.

