Huawei joins power-briefing program

On its first day, Thursday, 3 May, CE China, a global IFA event, provides a day full of market insights. Visitors have the opportunity to experience a wide range of presentations at the newly introduced IFA Retail University CE China. Executives and experts of international consumer electronics and home appliances brands will give concise 20-minute power-briefings about market trends, technological advancements, and latest products.

IFA Retail University is designed to provide international brands with maximum attention from Asian retailers. Chinese retail giant Suning, partner of CE China, co-initiated the new format, which has been developed to make even better use of the growing demand of especially Chinese middle class for international brand products. Besides Suning, major Chinese retailers Tmall/Alibaba and JD.com are among CE China's official partners in 2018.

Latest additions to the program have been Huawei and Yamazoki. Kicked off by an analysis and overview over latest markets trends by one of the leading market research companies GfK, IFA Retail University hosts further global brands like Severin, Blaupunkt, Elgato, CASO Design and Fakir.

IFA Retail University CE China is free of charge to all trade visitors, CE China exhibitors and press.

About IFA and CE China

As a global IFA event, CE China is a welcome addition to Messe Berlin's portfolio for the Chinese market.

Based on the IFA concept, CE China focuses on comprehensive cooperation with leading trade groups, strong global industrial partners, and the emotional presentation of innovative branded products. In 2017, 120 exhibitors presented their latest products, innovations, and services to more than 11,500 visitors from 38 countries, covering 15,000 square meters of exhibition space. The range of global brands inspired the more than 140 journalists, 15 percent of which came from abroad.

IFA is the world's most significant trade show for consumer electronics taking place from 31 August to 5 September 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

http://www.cechina-ifa.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005828/en/

Contacts:

Messe Berlin

IFA PR Manager

Nicole von der Ropp

Tel.: +49 (0)30 3038-2217

vonderropp@messe-berlin.de