The "Christmas and Post-Christmas Sales 2017-2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the crucial Christmas and Boxing Day retail period in the UK and is based on interviews with 885 consumers over 2016 and 2017.

Overall 2017 was a poor Christmas for retail, with consumers starting their shopping early but failing to 'ramp it up' and largely sticking to budgets, restricting the volumes of what they bought, as well as shopping around for lower prices. However, consumers did tend to go out and celebrate more and online also continues to go from strength to strength.

The Boxing Day/Post Christmas Sales continue to be undermined by the rise of Black Friday, but they remain a huge opportunity for retailers, particularly among consumers who received money for Christmas. These sales are also more store-centric than Black Friday and, hence, better at generating impulse purchasing.

Companies Mentioned

Aldi

Amazon

Argos

Asda

B&M

Boots

Debenhams

GAME

HMV

Home Bargains

JD Sports

John Lewis

Lidl

Marks Spencer

Matalan

Morrisons

New Look

Next

Poundland

Primark

Sainsbury's

Sports Direct

Superdrug

Superdry

Tesco

The Entertainer

TK Maxx

Toys R Us

WH Smith

Wilko

Key Topics Covered

Intro Report Summary Pre Christmas Report Summary The Sales What Did Consumers Do Over Christmas Where Did Consumers Shop Over Christmas How Much Did Consumers Spend Over Christmas? How Did Consumers Fund Their Christmas Spending? What Did Consumers Buy for Christmas? How Many Consumers Made Their Own Christmas Gifts/Decorations? Who Did Consumers Give Christmas Gifts To? How Much Work on Their Homes Did Consumers Do for Christmas? How Much Have Consumers Spent in the Post-Christmas Sales? What Role Did 'Money Gifts' Play in Post-Christmas Sales Spending? How Spontaneous Were Shoppers' Sales Purchases? What Have Consumers Bought in the Post-Christmas Sales? Where is the Best Value Perceived in the Post-Christmas Sales? How Did Consumers Shop in the Post-Christmas Sales? What are the Preferred Channels for Sales Shopping? How Interested are Consumers in the Different Sales Periods?

