Sampo Oyj: Decisions of Sampo plc's Annual General Meeting

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 April 2018 at 4:50 pm





Decisions of Sampo plc's Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc, held today on 19 April 2018, decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 2.60 per share for 2017. The record date for dividend payment is 23 April 2018 and the dividend will be paid on 3 May 2018. The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial accounts for 2017 and discharged the Board of Directors and the Group CEO and President from liability for the financial year.

The Annual General Meeting elected eight members to the Board of Directors. The following members were re-elected to the Board: Christian Clausen, Jannica Fagerholm, Adine Grate Axén, Veli-Matti Mattila, Risto Murto, Eira Palin-Lehtinen and Björn Wahlroos. Antti Mäkinen was elected as a new member to the Board. The Members of the Board were elected for a term continuing until the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

At its organizational meeting, the Board elected Björn Wahlroos as Chairman and Eira Palin-Lehtinen as Vice Chairperson. Veli-Matti Mattila, Risto Murto, Eira Palin-Lehtinen and Björn Wahlroos (Chairman) were elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee and Christian Clausen, Jannica Fagerholm (Chairman), Adine Grate Axén and Antti Mäkinen to the Audit Committee.

All the Board members have been determined to be independent of the company under the rules of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2015. Furthermore, all Board members but Antti Mäkinen have been determined to be independent of the major shareholders. The curriculum vitaes of the Board Members are available at www.sampo.com/board (http://www.sampo.com/board).

The Annual General Meeting decided to pay the following fees to the members of the Board of Directors until the close of the 2019 Annual General Meeting:the Chairman of the Board will be paid an annual fee of EUR 175,000, the Vice Chairperson of the Board and the Chairperson of the Audit Committee will be paid EUR 115,000, the members of the Audit Committee will be paid EUR 96,000 and the other members of the Board of Directors will be paid EUR 90,000 each. A Board member shall in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting acquire Sampo plc's A shares at the price paid in public trading for 50 per cent of his/her annual fee excluding taxes and similar payments.

Ernst & Young Oy was elected as Auditor. The Auditor will be paid a fee determined by an invoice approved by Sampo. Kristina Sandin, APA, will act as the principally responsible auditor.

Based on the proposal made by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting decided to amend Sections 9 and 12 of the Articles of Association.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to repurchase a maximum of 50,000,000 Sampo A shares. The price paid for the shares repurchased under the authorization shall be based on the current market price of Sampo A shares on the securities market. The authorization will be valid until the close of the next Annual General Meeting, nevertheless not more than 18 months after AGM's decision.

There were 3,371 shareholders represented at the beginning of the meeting holding altogether 362,200,385 shares and 367,000,385 votes in the company.

The proposals approved by the Annual General Meeting were published in stock exchange releases on 7 February 2018. Proposals are available in their entirety at www.sampo.com/agm (http://www.sampo.com/agm).

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing at www.sampo.com/agm (http://www.sampo.com/agm) and at Sampo plc's head office at Fabianinkatu 27, Helsinki, Finland, as of 3 May 2018.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Mirko Hurmerinta

IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

