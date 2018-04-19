

19(th) April 2018



ETAIREIA INVESTMENTS PLC (Etaireia' or the 'Company')



Market Update



On the 19(th) March the Directors announced that the resignation from the Board of Mr Baron Bloom, due to negative findings found during his recent divorce.



The Directors have today commenced an independent investigation into a number of transactions which were undertaken by Mr Bloom during his tenure as a Director.



This investigation will principally be in connection with purchases of property by the Company which represent 16% of the Company's assets of £2.8m and the movement of certain funds relating to these properties.



The Company believes that it would be in the interest of shareholders and the market, due to the nature of the findings during the Divorce proceedings to revisit these transactions in order for shareholders and the market to have confidence in the activities of the Company at that time.



The Directors will update investors on the finding of the report when it is completed and anticipates this will be a number of weeks.



The Board is continuing its search for a replacement for Mr Baron Bloom and will update the market shortly in this regard.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



ENDS



Enquiries: Etaireia Investments Plc Tel: 07830 182501 Greg Collier



NEX CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Etaireia Plc via GlobeNewswire



B1Z2XX1R43



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX