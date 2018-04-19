Cellulite Treatment Market Will Hit at a CAGR of 7.7% From 2018 to 2028

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cellulite is a health condition which is more prevalent in women. With the growing health related complexities witnessed in women, there's also a growth in rate of people suffering from cellulite. A new research report by Future Market Insights revolves around examining the current scenario of global cellulite treatment market as well as forecast for its upcoming years. This comprehensive research report is titled 'Cellulite Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 - 2028'.

Hard Cellulite Predicted to Hold an Attractive Market Share in the Near Future

One major driver behind the growth of cellulite treatment market is the increasing number of obese population. There are also increased number of cases for fat deposition. The people who are comparatively overweight mostly face this problem, in turn triggering the demand for cellulite treatment. These cases have helped people grow aware about cosmetic surgeries and has also broadened the scope of these surgeries in market. There's a significant rise in aesthetic procedures taking place worldwide. Especially in Brazil, where there were around 5,500 cosmetic surgeons performing the second highest number of aesthetic procedures after the U.S. Around 1,450,020 minimally invasive and non-surgical procedures were performed in Brazil in 2016. Among different types of cellulite, hard cellulite is expected to register a growth rate of around 7.8% during 2018-2028, which is higher than other cellulite types.

North America Slated for Strongest Projections in the Global Cellulite Treatment Market

Among the major regional divisions made for the research conducted on global cellulite treatment market, North America shows the strongest prospects with an expected market value of over US$ 2,100 Mn by the end of 2028, growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The growth is helped by North America's moderate economy and healthcare market. Also, in the U.S., a large base of population, especially youngsters, suffer from fat deposition related disorders. The region is also ahead of other regions due to its developed economy and advanced facilities. The cellulite treatment involves advanced techniques which are also costly for people to afford. This makes the market more prominent in developed regions like North America.

Global Cellulite Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report has a detailed scenario of competition going on in the global cellulite treatment market. It includes a SWOT analysis of big companies that are vigorously involved providing cellulite treatments to people. Some of these companies mentioned in the report are Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cynosure, Inc. (Sub. Hologic Inc.), Tanceuticals, LLC., Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., Cymedics, Nubway, Zimmer Aesthetics, Syneron Medical Inc, etc.

