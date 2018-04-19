Contract research organization, with three decades of experience in advancing innovative therapies to market, tightens its focus while increasing investment in market positioning

Synteract, an innovative contract research organization (CRO) providing full-service, Phase I-IV services to biopharma companies bringing new medicines to market, has enhanced its focus. The CRO today announced the creation of therapeutic centers of development that include some of the most progressive in the biopharma industry: oncology, especially leading edge immunotherapy studies, neuro-degenerative disorders, pediatrics, and rare and orphan disease. In addition, Synteract revealed its new market positioning with an updated logo, tagline, and website to reinforce its core capabilities.

Synteract's leadership has been proven in these core development areas, over its nearly 30-year history, through its contributions to more than 240 product approvals. Formal establishment of its new centers of development bring more visibility to Synteract's longstanding, specialized expertise in these complex areas of clinical research.

Synteract CEO Steve Powell says, "By aligning operational excellence, therapeutic expertise and supportive technology in our focused centers of development, Synteract is perfectly positioned to help clients advance the innovative therapies that patients need. We wanted to realign our brand to the next step in our development and more clearly communicate our strategy and the value this brings to our customers and the market."

Chief Commercial Officer Jack Shannon agrees. "For nearly 3 decades we have been guiding virtual, emerging, and mid-sized biopharma companies across the continuum of Phase I-IV clinical studies with services that address their specific needs. By more clearly delineating our attention on these growing development areas we have a real opportunity to expand our presence in the mid-market space and drive Synteract's commercial success."

Its new tagline of "Bringing Clinical Trials to Life" seeks to elevate Synteract's commitment to a better future for patients and the promise of better therapies for challenging diseases. More on the company's story and its centers of development can be found at www.synteract.com or on LinkedIn and Twitter.

"We have aligned our new position after listening to and collaborating with our customers and our amazing team at Synteract," says Trisha Vonder Reith, executive director for marketing communications. "Synteract employs caring, highly skilled clinical research professionals who are passionate about the work we do for our clients every day, because everything we do is intended to develop better therapies and treatments. After all, patients are waiting."

About Synteract

With 800 staff members across 21 countries, Synteract is an innovative, full-service contract research organization supporting biopharmaceutical companies in all phases of clinical development to help bring new medicines to market. Synteract has conducted nearly 4,000 studies on six continents and in more than 60 countries, working with more than 26,000 investigative sites and nearly 750,000 patients. The CRO offers a notable depth of expertise in oncology and neuro-degenerative indications, as well as rare and orphan, pediatric, and immunotherapy studies.

