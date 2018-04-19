Natural resources firm Rose Petroleum's newly assembled operational team are close to completing the first phase of well design work at the company's 75%-owned project in the Paradox Basin, Utah. The operational team, who have previously designed, managed and implemented a successful nine well drilling programme on the Paradox Basin, are close to finishing subsurface assessment, well location selection and basic well design and engineering for Rose's first well at the site. Matthew Idiens, chief ...

