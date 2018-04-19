Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes

CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that it intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act and pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions in Canada (the "Offering").

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Canacol. The interest rate, redemption prices and other terms of the Notes are to be determined upon pricing of the Offering. Canacol intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering: (i) to repay the outstanding amounts borrowed under its credit facility; (ii) to pay fees and expenses of the Offering; and (ii) for general corporate purposes.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Offering is being made exclusively to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act and pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions in Canada.

About Canacol

Canacol is an exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements", which reflect current expectations of the management of Canacol regarding future events or Canacol's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking information and statements herein include, but are not limited to, the proposed Offering and the use of the net proceeds from the proposed Offering. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Canacol believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Canacol assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to Canacol and its securities can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Canacol with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact :

Investor Relations

214-235-4798

Email: IR@canacolenergy.com (mailto:IR@canacolenergy.com)

Website: canacolenergy.com (http://www.canacolenergy.com/)

