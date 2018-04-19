Technavio's latest market research report on the global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Growing investments in infrastructure are a major factor driving the market's growth.

The global construction industry is growing at a rapid pace, where a significant contribution comes from emerging countries. In terms of revenue, the global construction market was valued at approximately USD 9 trillion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 15 trillion by 2025. Therefore, high demand from the construction sector is expected to foster the growth in the global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for aluminum nanopowders as one of the key emerging trends in the global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market

Growing demand for aluminum nanopowders

With the increase in adoption of nanotechnology, advanced methods of producing ultrafine and nanosized powders have become quite popular. This growth is due to the increasing demand from high-performance and specialized applications. Due to their catalytic properties, aluminum nanopowders are used in rocket fuels to increase the combustion process. They are also added to normal aluminum to improve sintering processes of ceramics, increase density, improve heat transferability, and enhance thermal conductivity.

"Some of the other applications of aluminum nanoparticles include material surface coatings, integrated circuit packaging, wear-resistant additives, catalyst support, biomaterials, drug delivery, transparent optical coatings, and nanocomposites. The use of aluminum nanoparticles in these applications is expected to increase the demand for aluminum powder during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

Global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market segmentation

This market research report segments the global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market by product (paste, flakes and flake pigments, and powder), by end-user (industrial, automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, and others), and by key regions (Americas, APAC, Europe, and ROW).

The aluminum paste product segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 39% of the market, followed by the flakes and flake pigments, and powder segments respectively. APAC is expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period and was the leading region in 2017 with a market share of around 45%.

