A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of C+ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "b-" of JSC Insurance Company Centras Insurance (Centras) (Kazakhstan). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect Centras' balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, very limited business profile and weak enterprise risk management.

Centras' risk-adjusted capitalisation improved in 2017, driven by an increase in retained earnings. The company's risk-adjusted capitalisation has been volatile, and could deteriorate from the level achieved in 2017, due to potentially material dividend payments over the next two years. Factors that negatively affect the balance sheet strength assessment are the company's weak financial flexibility and its elevated investment risk profile, due to the high financial system risk in Kazakhstan.

Centras' performance has been volatile, with return on equity ranging between -22.7% and 39.7% over the 2012-2016 period. Technical performance is weak with losses in each of the past six years, and demonstrated by a five-year weighted average combined ratio of 115.4% (2012-2016). Underwriting performance in 2017 benefited from a rise in net earned premiums due to strong growth in net written premiums (NWP) in 2016. The company generated net profit of KZT 392.3 million (2016: KZT 153.3 million) for the year, supported by a material income from exchange gains (KZT 228.8 million).

In 2017, Centras remained the seventh largest of 25 Kazakh non-life insurers with a 4% market share, after posting gross written premium (GWP) growth of 91.0% in 2016. The company saw a decline in GWP in 2017 due to a reduction in its fronted third-party liability business, while NWP remained largely flat due to stable premium income in its core motor third-party liability portfolio. The company's relatively small size and limited diversification may limit its ability to defend its market position in challenging market conditions.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005908/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Laura Balkarova, +44 20 7626 6264

Associate Financial Analyst

laura.balkarova@ambest.com

or

Mathilde Jakobsen, +44 20 7397 0266

Director, Analytics

mathilde.jakobsen@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1 908-439-2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy, +1 908-439-2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com