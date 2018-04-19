Angiographic Catheters Market Worth 1,402.8 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Angiographic Catheters Market by Application (Coronary, Endovascular, Neurology and Oncology), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Row), End-User Analysis (Reusage Scenario, Purchase Pattern) and Competitive Scenario - Global Forecast to 2022", the global market is projected to reach USD 1,402.8 Million by 2022 from USD 980.9 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The Angiographic Catheters Market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of coronary artery diseases across the globe. Further, increasing demand for angiographic catheters in various applications such as chemoembolization, awareness regarding various diseases such as CVDs, and preference for minimally invasive surgeries are also driving the growth of this market.

Based on application, the coronary segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on application, the market is segmented into coronary, endovascular, neurology, oncology and other applications (such as lungs, urology, and gastroenterology). The coronary segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease, demand for catheter-based angiography in coronary treatments and awareness regarding various diseases mainly in developing countries.

Europe commanded the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on region, the Angiographic Catheters Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe dominated the Angiographic Catheters Market in 2017. This is mainly due to the large patient population throughout the region. The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is also driving the growth of this market

Key players operating in the Angiographic Catheters Market include Medtronic (US), Boston Scientific (US), Terumo Medical (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), and Merit Medical System (US).

