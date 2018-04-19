Akastor ASA: Advanced discussions regarding potential investment of USD 75.0 million in Odfjell Drilling Ltd.

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. (OSE: ODL, "ODL "), an international drilling, well service and engineering company, today announced that it is considering to acquire the "Stena Midmax Rig", a Moss CS60E semisubmersible drilling rig. An Akastor owned company is in advanced discussions with ODL to finance USD 75.0 million of the rig acquisition by subscription of a perpetual preferred equity instrument to be issued by ODL. A warranty package will also be included in the structure.
The company will revert with further details should the advanced discussions lead to a final agreement between ODL and Akastor.
