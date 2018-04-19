sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,91 Euro		+0,08
+2,09 %
WKN: A1W5D5 ISIN: BMG671801022 Ticker-Symbol: OD3 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
19.04.2018 | 16:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Akastor ASA: Advanced discussions regarding potential investment of USD 75.0 million in Odfjell Drilling Ltd.

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. (OSE: ODL, "ODL "), an international drilling, well service and engineering company, today announced that it is considering to acquire the "Stena Midmax Rig", a Moss CS60E semisubmersible drilling rig. An Akastor owned company is in advanced discussions with ODL to finance USD 75.0 million of the rig acquisition by subscription of a perpetual preferred equity instrument to be issued by ODL. A warranty package will also be included in the structure.

The company will revert with further details should the advanced discussions lead to a final agreement between ODL and Akastor.


ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com (mailto:leif.borge@akastor.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)