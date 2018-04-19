Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

UPDATE ON DELISTING OF GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS FROM EURONEXT PARIS

Reference is made to the announcement of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") dated 5 April 2018. Unless otherwise specified, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 5 April 2018.

The Company was informed by CACEIS Corporate Trust that their provision of services as the centralizing broker for the Orderly Sale Procedure was terminated. Accordingly, the Orderly Sale Procedure announced by the Company on 5 April 2018 in connection with the delisting of the GDSs from Euronext Paris (ISIN codes US9098832093 and US9098831004) is terminated (the "Termination"). Any tendering of the GDSs in such sales facility will be unwound.

The Company was informed by Euronext Paris SA that the initial decision of the board of Euronext Paris SA approving the GDS Delisting is, in the given circumstances, not valid.

The Company is taking reasonable steps, including having ongoing discussions with Euronext Paris SA and The Bank of New York Mellon as the Depositary in order to seek to protect the interests of its securities holders.The Company remains focused on the pursuance of delisting of the GDS from Euronext Paris and intends to continue discussions with Euronext.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Shareholders and investors are further advised to consider and rely only on information relating to the GDS Delisting which is released by the Company from time to time in accordance with the requirements of applicable laws, regulations and the Listing Rules.

