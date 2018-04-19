The 15 MW project was developed under the Netherlands' SDE+ program for large-scale renewables.F&S Solar has finalized a 15 MW solar park at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The German project developer realized the plant with the Hamburg-based investor, Blue Elephant Energy and a local company. According to F&S Solar, the project was developed under the frame of the Dutch SDE + program, which grants incentives to commercial and utility-scale renewable energy projects. It came with a number of special requirements, including the need for the solar modules to be positioned in such a way as to not ...

