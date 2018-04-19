HealthCare Royalty Partners ("HCR") today announced the appointment of four new Partners: Dr. Warren D. Cooper, Paul J. Hadden, John A. Urquhart and Christopher A. White.

Each of the new Partners has been involved with HCR for an extended period of time and has had a meaningful impact on HCR's business. Dr. Cooper joined HCR as its Chief Medical Officer in 2017 after having worked with members of the firm on a consulting basis and as the CEO of a portfolio company. Mr. Hadden joined the firm in 2007, as its second employee, and now runs HCR's European operations from London. Mr. Urquhart was HCR's first employee, joining the firm as an analyst in 2007, and recently established HCR's office in Boston. Mr. White helped form HCR in 2006 and was an initial member of its Investment and Operating Committees.

"We have a great team at HCR and with the appointment of our new Partners the firm has successfully transitioned from a founder centric business to a sustainable institutional investment manager. Our new Partners will be key contributors as we move forward, and we are extremely excited to continue executing on the firm's core investment strategy on behalf of our clients," said Clarke B. Futch, Managing Partner at HCR.

About HealthCare Royalty Partners

HCR is a private investment firm that purchases royalties and uses debt-like structures to invest in commercial or near-commercial stage life science assets. HCR has $3.7 billion in cumulative capital commitments with offices in Stamford (CT), Boston, London and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.healthcareroyalty.com.

