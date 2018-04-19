

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - As Canada prepares to legalize marijuana nationwide later this year, a national survey by Statistics Canada has thrown up some interesting facts - including that legal marijuana is not a temptation for most Canadians.



Regardless of cannabis use, over three quarters, or 79 percent of Canadians surveyed said they would not be more likely to try or increase their cannabis consumption just because it is legalized.



Statistics Canada collaborated with partners within Health Canada, Public Safety Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada to develop the new survey, entitled the National Cannabis Survey or NCS.



Canada plans to legalize adult use of cannabis later this year. In April 2017, the Cannabis Act, also known as Bill C-45, was introduced to Canadian Parliament as a means to legalize access to cannabis for non-medical purposes. It would legally allow for individuals 18 and over to purchase marijuana for personal use.



The National Cannabis Survey found that about 4.2 million, or 14 percent of Canadians aged 15 years and older, reported having used cannabis products for medical or non-medical use in the past three months. More than half of the users, or 56 percent, indicated that were 'daily' or 'weekly' users.



The survey also found that one third of cannabis users obtain their supply from family or friends. 31 percent reported receiving the cannabis they used from a family member or friend, while 22 percent reported sharing among a group of friends.



While there can be more than one source from which cannabis is obtained, 72 percent of the cannabis consumers, said they received their product from a single source.



Of the Canadians who did not use cannabis in the past three months, only 6 percent said they planned to increase their use or try it for the first time. In turn, 24 percent of current cannabis users said they would likely increase their use after cannabis is legalized.



One-third of cannabis consumers reported that they did not spend any money on the product they consumed. Almost one in four cannabis users reported spending more than $250 over the past three months, the survey found.



