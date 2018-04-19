Digital chemistry firm Cronin Group announced on Wednesday that it has secured a second agreement with an unnamed company as part of its DigitalGlassware pioneer programme The programme, which saw its first company sign up last week, allows companies to sign up for the DigitalGlassware platform, a software interface with a low footprint sensor array that collects, stores and processes data from chemical experiments and allows access to reproducible chemistry through internet protocols. In a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...