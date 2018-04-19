Instrumentation Fittings Market to be Worth US$2,417.2 Mn by 2025: New Report by TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Although the instrumentation fittings market has been around for quite some time, feeding its stockholders profitably, those players who are catering to the automation demands of the manufacturing and oil and gas industries are gaining an edge over the competition, according to the lead analyst of a recent business intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The TMR report has detected that the vendors landscape of the global instrumentation fittings market is largely consolidated within a small pool of players, such as PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Circor International, Swagelok Company, AS-Schneider, HAM-LET GROUP, HOKE, ASTEC VALVES & FITTINGS, Bray International, Fujikin of America, Inc., Hy-Lok USA, Inc., World Wide Fittings, Inc., Vesbo Asia Pte Ltd., Allied International S.R.L, and BMT Superlok Asia Pte Ltd.

Global Instrumentation Fittings Market to be worth US$2,417.2 mn by 2025

If the projections of the TMR report are to be believed, the demand in the global instrumentation fittings market will expand at the CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The analysts have evaluated that the global instrumentation fittings market produced opportunities worth US$1,652.2 mn in 2017 and have estimated the valuation of the market to go up to US$2,417.2 mn by the end of 2025. In terms of volume, there was a demand for 123.1 mn units of instrumentation fittings in 2017 and increasing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the said forecast period, the demand volume is anticipated to reach 163.4 mn units.

Vendors Improving Product Portfolio as per Evolving Requirements

As for the market leaders to maintain their stronghold over the instrumentation fittings market, enhancement of their portfolio with quality products that are cost effective at the same time is expected to be the primary strategy. For instance, HAM-LET Group offers a wide range of let-lock tube fittings with double ferrule, one-lock tube fittings with single ferrule, dielectric fitting, pipe fittings, and flare fittings. On the other hand, PARKER HANNIFIN boasts of its strong and diverse product portfolio including A-lock fittings, CPI fittings, instrument pipe and ISO conversion fittings, phastite, welded fittings, ultraseal fittings, and tube fabricating equipment. All these newly designed products are in accordance to the changing demands of manufacturing industries.

Based on fitting type, the report segments the instrumentation fittings market into tube and pipe. While the tube segment has been further sub-segmented into compression, butt weld, cone and thread, swivel, and push-to-connect, the pipe segment has been further bifurcated into elbow, straight, and tee and cross. The report gauges the demand for instrumentation fittings that can be expected from the end-use industries of oil and gas, manufacturing, food and beverage, power, and chemicals. Geographically, the analysts highlight North America and Asia Pacific as the two regions that are providing for the maximum demand in the global instrumentation fittings market, and will continue to do so until 2025. However, the demand from Asia Pacific is primed for a stronger CAGR than that of North America.

Government Regulations to Ensure Safety at Production Units Driving Demand

Rapid infrastructural development in several emerging economies, stringent government regulations for the manufacturing companies to ensure safety at production facilities, prosperity of the electronics and construction industries, and increased oil and gas exploration activities in quite a few countries are some of the key factors driving the demand in the global instrumentation fittings market. The analysts of the report also expects growing adoption of automation methods for improved efficiency across various consumer product manufacturers to open new opportunities in this market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

A small pool of players lead at the International level, although domestic players are eating considerable chunk of shares too in the global instrumentation fittings market.

In terms of volume, the demand for instrumentation fittings to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

North America and Asia Pacific constitute for the maximum portion of the total demand.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Instrumentation Fittings Market (Fitting Type - Tube (Compression, Cone and Thread, Butt Weld, Push-To-Connect, and Swivel) and Pipe (Straight, Elbow, Tee, and Cross); End Use Industry - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power, Food & Beverage, and Chemicals) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Key Segments of the Global Instrumentation Fittings Market

Global Instrumentation Fitting Market, By Fitting Type

Tube Compression Cone and Thread Butt Weld Push-To-Connect Swivel Others

Pipe Straight Elbow Tee Cross



Global Instrumentation Fitting Market, By End Use Industry

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Others

Global Instrumentation Fitting Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

(APAC) Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest Of Middle East and Africa

and South America Brazil

Rest of South America

