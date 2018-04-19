McDermott International and FutureOn to address benefits of offshore collaboration technologies and showcase FieldAP digitization capabilities at OTC press conference

FutureOn, a digital technology innovator enabling customers to see more possibilities for their assets and begin to make more forward-thinking choices, today announced the company will reveal their digitization success for offshore operations at the 2018 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) taking place April 30 May 3, 2018 in Houston, Texas at NRG Park.

Based in Oslo, Norway, FutureOn has built a reputation for developing innovative, efficient and cost-saving technology solutions for the offshore industry such as its "digital twin" collaboration tool, FieldAP. The tool provides offshore project managers the ability to visualize, digitize and collaborate on field development, regardless of geographic location. Currently adopted by some of the world's largest exploration and production companies and the service companies supporting them, such as engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) leader McDermott International, Inc. (McDermott), FieldAP is capable of accelerating offshore project timelines by up to 80% and driving cost savings as high as 70% across the lifecycle of a project.

On April 30, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. CT 9:50 a.m. CT in room 406-407, Level 2 in NRG Center, FutureOn will host a press conference. The company's Chief Executive Officer Paal Roppen will discuss the company's transformative digitization capabilities in the offshore industry; reveal the benefits FieldAP yields for customers (via a live demonstration of the platform by FutureOn Chief Technology Officer Olav Sylthe); and provide an overview of the company's current relationship with McDermott. Special guest Vaseem Khan, Vice President of Global Engineering for McDermott, will also speak about digitization strategies for the offshore industry and the integration of FieldAP into McDermott's project lifecycle management system for subsea engineering projects as part of its Gemini XD program. Attending media representatives will also have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with FutureOn and McDermott spokespersons.

"FieldAP will become the standard tool for subsea field layout and optimization as a part of Gemini XD," said Khan. "It is a transformative initiative and we are proud to discuss and demonstrate with FutureOn at OTC on how the FieldAP solution will further increase our project lifecycle management system efficiencies."

FutureOn's Olav Sylthe will also speak at OTC on May 2 in room 604 from 3:50 p.m. CT 4:12 p.m. CT as part of the "Leveraging Big Data" session. He will address the current state of disruptive digitization technology efforts and impact on offshore operations.

FutureOn is exhibiting in booth #4438 as part of the Norwegian Pavilion (between halls A and B in NRG Center) where live demonstrations of FieldAP will be available. Further, FieldAP will be demonstrated as part of the McDermott Gemini XD solution at 11:30 a.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT April 30 May 3 in the McDermott booth #2615 (between halls B and C in NRG Center).

"We are excited to have an increased presence at OTC 2018 and demonstrate real-world examples of how FutureOn and our collaborative platform technology offering, FieldAP, are disrupting offshore engineering processes," said Roppen. "Many offshore industry players are quickly growing tired of operational efficiencies and sluggish revenue growth. They yearn for disruptive, digital collaboration technologies such as FieldAP that will help them make decisions better, quicker and faster, and firmly establish their position as a lasting leader across the competitive landscape. And FutureOn is ready to take them there."

About FutureOn

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway with a U.S. office in Houston, FutureOn is a digital technology innovator enabling customers to see more possibilities for their assets and begin to make more forward-thinking choices.

