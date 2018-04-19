INET Nordic test system, INET Test NTF, is currently unavailable.





Impact



INET Test (NTF) is currently unavailable for testing until further notice.



Update



We are currently working on solving the issue.



Contact



For further details and questions in regards to this IT-Notice, please contact:



Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic



