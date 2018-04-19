Lubrizol: Lipotec Active Ingredients Becomes Umbrella Brand

News Release

Lipotec Active Ingredients Becomes Umbrella Brand

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces that Lipotec will become the umbrella brand for Active Ingredients within Lubrizol Skin Essentials, effective April 2018. Lipotec was acquired by Lubrizol in 2012 and integrated with Functional Ingredients to create the Lubrizol Skin Essentials division.

The creation of Skin Essentials was Lubrizol's first step to bring a complete advanced skin care offering to the market. Since then the team has leveraged its skin care science knowledge by focusing on ingredients and formulation concepts that deliver a beautiful and healthy skin experience to the market. Lubrizol Skin Essentials mission is to become a partner to our clients and help accelerate their creativity with innovative concepts, strong technical and regulatory support, as well as flexibility in supply and delivery.

As a result of this change, the Lipotec logo will be modified as follows:

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Rehker

216-447-5158

Website: www.lubrizol.com/personal-care (http://www.lubrizol.com/personal-care)

###





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

