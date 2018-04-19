

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi's (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved all the resolutions.



Vivendi's Supervisory Board, which convened following today's Shareholders' Meeting, unanimously appointed Yannick Bolloré as Chairman, replacing Vincent Bolloré, in his 67th year. The Board confirmed Philippe Bénacin as Vice-Chairman.



The shareholders approved the distribution of a 0.45 euros per share ordinary dividend with respect to fiscal year 2017, up 12.5%. The dividend will be paid as of April 24, 2018, with an ex-distribution date of April 20, 2018.



The Shareholders' Meeting appointed Michèle Reiser as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year period. It also approved the renewal of the term of office of Philippe Bénacin, Aliza Jabès, Cathia Lawson-Hall and Katie Stanton for the same period.



The Supervisory Board still counts 12 members: six men and six women, including the member representing the Group's employees and one representative of the Group's employee shareholders. Six Directors are independent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX