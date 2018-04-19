Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC- the "Company"), announces the filing of its 2017 Reference Document with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF the French financial markets regulator) on April 19, 2018.

An electronic copy of this document is available on the company's website (www.adocia.com) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). Hard copies are available upon request at the company's headquarters located 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon.

The reference document includes the 2017 annual financial report, which includes the 2017 Management Report and the corporate governance report.

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides. Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments for diabetes, featuring five clinical-stage products and three preclinical products, is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry. Adocia expanded its portfolio to develop treatments for obesity and short bowel syndrome.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application to address specific patient needs.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). An aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon) successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. Adocia also develops a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (BioChaperone Pramlintide hIns), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), a ready-to-use aqueous formulation of teduglutide (BioChaperone Teduglutide) and a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and exenatide (BioChaperone Glucagon Exenatide), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005887/en/

Contacts:

Adocia

Gérard Soula, Ph.: +33 4 72 610 610

Chairman and CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

or

Adocia Press Relations Europe

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel, Ph.: +49 89 210 228 0

adocia@mc-services.eu

or

Adocia Investor Relations USA

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui, Ph.: +1 646 536 7035

tbui@theruthgroup.com