Revenues: €25.1 million, -2% actual and +2.2% at constant currency

Operating costs under control: EBITDA of €2.3 million, margin of 9.3%

Groupe aufeminin (Paris:FEM) (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM)1st creator of communities, announces its results for the first quarter of 2018 (to end-March).

Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon, CEO of aufeminin, says: "The aufeminin group is continuing its strategic refocusing on programmatic advertising and social e-commerce. The Group recorded significant growth in activity on these two segments over the quarter whilst simultaneously continuing to adapt its operational cost structures to this model

Financial summary published data

€ thousands IFRS 31/03/2018 31/03/2017 Revenues 25,111 25,615 EBITDA* 2,333 2,967 as a of revenues 9.3% 11.6% Operating profit 724 1,296 as a of revenues 2.9% 5.1% Net profit group share 153 757

* EBITDA results from operating income minus expenses, non-recurring operating income, amortisation and provisions.

Revenues of €25.1 million, -2% in actual terms and +2.2% at constant currency

The refocusing of the Group's growth model on programmatic advertising and social e-commerce is paying off, with both of these key business segments seeing an improvement.

In the first quarter of 2018, the aufeminin group's revenues totalled €25.1 million, down 2% in actual terms but up 2.2% at constant currency:

on the French market, revenue totalled €12.2 million, up 1.4%, a performance notably attributable to the solid growth recorded by Aufeminin, Marmiton and Gambettes box;

in Europe, on a like-for-like basis, the Group recorded a slight increase in its activities despite the fall in Direct Media activity;

on the other international markets, the Group's activity was up 7% at constant currency, notably driven by the growth recorded by My Little Box in Japan.

Stable operating costs EBITDA of €2.3 million, margin of 9.3%

The Group is continuing to streamline its operating structure in order to adapt it to its growth model. Personnel costs were thus down 4%, at €8 million. Other operating costs only increased by 3%, principally associated with the direct costs of social e-commerce activities. Restated for this effect, operating costs were also down in the first quarter.

EBITDA totalled €2.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, giving an EBITDA margin of 9.3%, impacted by the seasonal effect and the fall in Direct Media activity.

The detailed income statement can be found in the appendix

19 July, 2018 (after market): H1 2018 revenues

About aufeminin

1st creator of communities, the Groupe aufeminin provides an editorial and community-based offer covering mainly: Fashion, Beauty, Parenthood, Cooking, News, Entertainment, etc.

With media brands such as aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Merci Alfred, Onmeda, Zimbio.com, Livingly.com and Stylebistro.com, the Group is present in more than 20 countries in Europe, North Africa, North America and Latin America.

The Groupe's presence is gaining momentum on all platforms such as mobile, videos and social networks and strengthens its diversification strategy through ecommerce, programmatic and brand publishing pillars.

The Groupe aufeminin, which is 78.31% owned by the Axel Springer group, is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM). In 2017, the Group recorded revenue of €113.5 million and an EBITDA of €21.3 million.

http://corporate.aufeminin.com

Appendice

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT LOSS

In €'000, IFRS 31/3/2018 31/3/2017 Revenues 25,111 25,615 Staff costs -7,957 -8,258 Operating expenses -14,821 -14,390 EBITDA (1) 2,333 2,967 As a of revenues 9.3% 11.6% Other operating expenses and incomes - 308 - 355 Amortization provisions -1,301 -1,322 Operating profit 724 1,296 As a of revenues 2.9% 5.1% Net financial income 188 153 Corporate tax -743 -554 Income from discontinued operations (2) 0 3 Minority interests -16 -140 Attributable net profit 153 757 As a of revenues 0.6% 3.0%

(1) EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and other non-recurring operating incomes and expenses

(2) Divestment of Polish subsidiary in March 2017

