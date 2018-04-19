The global application delivery controller as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 44% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global application delivery controller as a service market by end-user, including IT and telecom, BFSI, and retail. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increase in data center traffic

The amount of traffic flowing through data centers worldwide is expected to increase by more than 2-3 times and reach 9-110ZB per year. It is also expected that public and private clouds will account for a large percentage of the growth in data center traffic. Several enterprises and government organizations have moved from test cloud environments to trusting clouds with their critical workloads. Nowadays, consumers expect on-demand access to their content anytime and anywhere. This creates more opportunity for cloud operators, which will play a key role in the communications industry ecosystem. By 2022, SaaS is expected to be a popular adopted service model for cloud workloads with a large amount of total cloud workloads.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for IT professional servicesresearch, "The increasing data center traffic has compelled organizations to transform data centers into efficient application delivery solutions while lowering the total operating cost. With the help of ADCaaS, organizations can achieve higher scalability, operational efficiency, and deployment velocity which helps them to emerge as leaders in this field."

Market trend: integration of ADCaaS with enterprise IT applications

There is an increase in demand for integrating network virtualization and high-bandwidth application delivery. Organizations are trying to stay ahead in the competition, which is driving the need for reliable and high-performance collaboration networking capabilities. For example, A 10 and Avaya's integrated, unified communications platforms and ADCaaS deliver the performance, security, scalability, and deployment flexibility required by enterprises. A major challenge in enterprise communication system is the growth in cost and complexity associated with huge proliferation in the number of systems and networks.

Market challenge: lack of knowledge among end-users about the benefits of ADCaaS

One of the most critical services in the data center is application delivery. Changes in application delivery method can lead to a positive effect on the enterprise. It can help them to overcome many issues and address the budget challenges. A virtual ADC such as ADCaaS can scale easily, improve availability, and optimize applications whenever required, in an elastic manner. Moreover, ADCaaS can also be used to automate deploying, licensing, and metering ADSs. However, the benefits of ADCaaS over traditional ADC are not known among many end-users. During the forecast period, the awareness among end-users about these benefits is expected to increase.

