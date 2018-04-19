London's FTSE 250 was up 0.7% to 20,143.34 in afternoon trade on Thursday as investors digested the latest retail sales data. Engineer Weir Group rallied as it launched a rights issue after striking a $1.3bn deal to take over US mining tools manufacturer Esco Corp, while engineering and industrial software company Aveva was on the front foot following a well-received year-end trading update. Essentra, a supplier of plastic and fibre products, was in the black after it said that trading in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...