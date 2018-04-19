HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 19 April 2018 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions are listed below.

Dividend

The AGM approved the dividend proposal for the year 2017 of EUR 1.47 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.54 was paid on 10 August 2017, the final dividend will be EUR 0.93 per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 2 May 2018. HEINEKEN shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 23 April 2018.

Amendments to the Articles of Association

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association were approved by the AGM and an authorisation has been granted to the members of the Executive Board to execute the notarial deed of amendment.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Members

The AGM re-appointed Mr. J.A. Fernández Carbajal as member and Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and also re-appointed Mr. J.G. Astaburuaga Sanjinés and Mr. J.M. Huët as members of the Supervisory Board, all for a maximum term of four years.

Appointment of Supervisory Board Member

Mrs. M. Helmes was appointed by the AGM as Supervisory Board member for a four year term as of 19 April 2018. Mrs. Helmes is independent as defined in the Dutch Corporate Governance Code and does not own any shares in HEINEKEN.

At the end of the AGM Mrs. A.M. Fentener van Vlissingen stepped down as member of the Supervisory Board.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken N.V. of 19 April 2018 can be found on the HEINEKEN website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm (http://www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm) as of close of business on 20 April 2018.

